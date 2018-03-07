POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The Coen Brothers, Zimbabwe's Political Art & The Dawn of Superheroes | Full Episode | Showcase
25:25
Culture
The Coen Brothers, Zimbabwe's Political Art & The Dawn of Superheroes | Full Episode | Showcase
In this episode of Showcase we explore the cinematic world created by the Coen Brothers and on the 20th anniversary of their enduring classic, The Big Lebowski, we speak to the European bureau chief of The Hollywood Reporter, Scott Roxborough. We take a look into 'Lost and Found', a new exhibition at The National Gallery of Zimbabwe documenting the final moments of president Robert Mugabe's 37-year reign and bring you 'Murals of Power' from the streets of Yemen's capital, Sana'a. Showcase visits The Dawn of Superheroes, DC Comics Exhibition at The O2 in London and Belle Donati takes us through the exclusive pieces on display.
March 7, 2018
