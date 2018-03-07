POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Zimbabwe marks 100 days after Mugabe | Money Talks
06:35
BizTech
Zimbabwe marks 100 days after Mugabe | Money Talks
In November, Emerson Mnangagwa became Zimbabwe's president, ending Robert Mugabe's 37-year rule. His government inherited an economy crippled by high inflation, unemployment and corruption. Mnangagwa has promised to change all that. And as he marks 100 days in office, Laila Humairah looks at how successful he's been. For more on Mnangagwa's report card, we talk to Judith Tyson from London, a Research Fellow at the Overseas Development Institute, an independent think-tank based in the UK. She also gives us an insight into Zimbabwe’s neighbour, South Africa, who has followed in its footsteps; and has reported better than expected GDP figures for last year.
March 7, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?