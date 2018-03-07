BizTech Share

Zimbabwe marks 100 days after Mugabe | Money Talks

In November, Emerson Mnangagwa became Zimbabwe's president, ending Robert Mugabe's 37-year rule. His government inherited an economy crippled by high inflation, unemployment and corruption. Mnangagwa has promised to change all that. And as he marks 100 days in office, Laila Humairah looks at how successful he's been. For more on Mnangagwa's report card, we talk to Judith Tyson from London, a Research Fellow at the Overseas Development Institute, an independent think-tank based in the UK. She also gives us an insight into Zimbabwe’s neighbour, South Africa, who has followed in its footsteps; and has reported better than expected GDP figures for last year.