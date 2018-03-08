World Share

Convoy of Conscience: Group demand release of detained women in Syria

Today is International Women's Day. In Syria, women have been the silent victims of the ongoing eight-year war. On Tuesday, an all-female international convoy started a three-day journey across Turkey from Istanbul. Its aim is to raise awareness about the suffering of women imprisoned by the Syrian regime. It's due to arrive in the southern province of Hatay on Thursday. TRT World's Shamim Chowdhury met some of the participants, as they started their trip.