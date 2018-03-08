POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Convoy of Conscience: Group demand release of detained women in Syria
02:31
World
Convoy of Conscience: Group demand release of detained women in Syria
Today is International Women's Day. In Syria, women have been the silent victims of the ongoing eight-year war. On Tuesday, an all-female international convoy started a three-day journey across Turkey from Istanbul. Its aim is to raise awareness about the suffering of women imprisoned by the Syrian regime. It's due to arrive in the southern province of Hatay on Thursday. TRT World's Shamim Chowdhury met some of the participants, as they started their trip.
March 8, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?