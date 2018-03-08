The Girl in the Spotlight | Exhibitions | Showcase

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Girl with a Pearl Earring is not only one of Dutch master Johannes Vermeer's most iconic paintings but also one of the most recognized paintings in the world. For decades experts have been probing the artistic techniques used to produce this masterpiece and now they're using high tech to uncover even more of its secrets. Housed in Mauritshuis in The Hague since 1902, the scanning and examination process can be viewed by members of the public in an exhibition called 'The Girl in the Spotlight', open till March 11th.
March 8, 2018
