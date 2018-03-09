Saudi crown prince on three-day UK visit | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
05:00
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is on an official three-day visit to the UK. He's met the UK's Queen Elizabeth and Prime Minister Theresa May. The two countries have a close friendship that dates back 100 years, and is mainly focused on security and defense. For analysis of the Saudi Prince visit and its outcomes, we are joined by Allison Wood who is Middle East and North Africa analyst at the Control Risks consultancy firm in London.
March 9, 2018
