Trump's economic adviser quits over tariffs | Money Talks
08:27
BizTech
US President Donald Trump is facing growing opposition from some of America's largest trade partners over his plan to slap tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. And the resignation of his top economic advisor, Gary Cohn, shows there is also plenty of dissent within his camp. But, as Mobin Nasir reports, none of this looks like it is going to shake Trump's iron resolve. TRT World's Editor at Large Craig Copetas joins us from Paris for more insight on Cohn’s departure, and also on why the EU’s recent tough message to the UK over its plans to leave the bloc.
March 9, 2018
