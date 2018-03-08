World Share

Could an EU army become a reality?

EU defence ministers have signed off on 17 joint military projects. It's part of a wider plan to develop a defence pact for EU countries. But are they treading on the territory of NATO? And where does it leave Britain? At the Roundtable was Emmanuel Dupuy, President of the Institute for European Perspective and Security; John Mills, Chairman of Labour Leave; Julia Himmrich - Dahrendorf Fellow at the London School of Economics; and Samir Puri, from the War Studies Department at King's College London.