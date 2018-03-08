World Share

Nexus: Is America reaching a turning point with gun violence?

In the wake of yet another mass shooting, young people from across the United States have the National Rifle Association in their crosshairs. Town hall events and a march on Washington have left political leaders on the back foot and social media is amplifying calls for change. Will calls for more controlled gun laws once again go unanswered? Or does the next generation have an opportunity to change the paradigm?