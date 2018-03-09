World Share

NewsFeed: Women’s Day, Fyre Festival founder pleads guilty, South Africa’s gun culture

Newsfeed brings you the most liked, shared, and the top trending stories from all around the world. On March 8, 2018: - The best images and voices from around the globe on International Women’s Day, - After the founder of failed Fyre festival pleads guilty to fraud, we hear from someone who wasted thousands of dollars going, - And a shocking shootout in South Africa caught on camera. We speak to someone trying to fix the country’s gun culture.