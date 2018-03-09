March 9, 2018
Meat imports from South Africa banned after listeria outbreak
Around 180 people have died in South Africa from the world’s largest outbreak of listeria in history. More than 950 cases have been reported since January 2017. Meat manufacturer Enterprise Foods has denied responsibility, but South Africa’s neighbours have begun banning the country’s processed meats. Guest Lindy Wilson, South Africa’s shadow deputy minister for Health, with the Democratic Alliance
