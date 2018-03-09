Culture Share

Turkish TV ban, Rapper M.I.A. and Armory Art Week | Full Episode | Showcase

In this episode of Showcase we head to New York for Armory Art Week and bring you the best from the Armory Show, the city's largest fair for contemporary art and one of the world's leading art exhibitions. We look into sculptor Anish Kapoor and performance artist Marina Abramovic’s latest virtual reality project as well as the new award winning documentary on the outspoken and often controversial rapper, M.I.A. Film critic Alex Billington joins us later in the show to talk about the Matangi/Maya/M.I.A. documentary. Showcase explores the Middle East’s MBC’s sudden decision to suspend the airing of several Turkish programmes and the reasons behind the cancellation and we wrap up the show with the latest collaboration between The Louvre and Iran’s national museum.