POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
International Women's Day | Money Talks
04:48
BizTech
International Women's Day | Money Talks
You've probably heard of Winona Ryder. But unless you're a lawyer, chances are you'll be less familiar with inclusion riders. These legal clauses can be added to employment contracts, increasing gender and racial diversity. They're becoming popular in the US entertainment industry. Oscar-winning actress Frances McDormand mentioned the little-known concept in her acceptance speech at this year's Academy Awards ceremony. It’s International Women's Day, and we're celebrating the women who have found job equality in male dominated environments, even without inclusion riders in their contracts. For more on this Frances Read joins us from Los Angeles.
March 9, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?