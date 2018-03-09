Paris Saint-Germain v Real Madrid

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Paris St Germain are playing for Champion's league survival when they host Real Madrid in the Round of 16. The big question can they overcome a 3-1 deficit from the first leg? Lance Santos has immeresed himself in the French Capital in search of the answer. Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Beyond The Game: http://trt.world/beyondthegame #ChampionsLeague #PSG #RealMadrid
March 9, 2018
