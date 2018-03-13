POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
France invests in India nuclear plant | Money Talks
French President Emmanuel Macron is on a four-day visit to India. Macron wants France to become India's main European investment destination after Brexit. The two sides are also expected to discuss French investments in India. They're likely to sign a framework agreement to build a nuclear power plant in the western state of Maharashtra. For more on Macron's visit to India, we talk to Neha Poonia who joins us from New Delhi.
March 13, 2018
