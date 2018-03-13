POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US President approves tariffs on metal imports | Money Talks
11:30
BizTech
US President approves tariffs on metal imports | Money Talks
US President Donald Trump has signed into law his controversial import tariffs of up to 25% on metal imports. But he says he's prepared to make exceptions. In response, some trade partners have dropped threats of retaliation, and stepped up efforts to prove their support for the world's biggest economy. Mobin Nasir reports. For more we are joined by TRT World editor-at-large Craig Copetas in Paris, and Maurizio Zanardi, Professor of International Economics at Lancaster from Lancaster in the UK.
March 13, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?