World Share

Russian Spy Mystery: May says Russia likely responsible for poisoning

British Prime Minster Theresa May says it's highly likely Russia was behind the poisoning of a former double agent and his daughter in Salisbury last week. Westminster has now given the Kremlin 24 hours to provide a credible explanation, if it can't the UK is promising tough new measures against Moscow. The US agrees with Britain but as Sarah Morice reports Russia is rejecting the accusations.