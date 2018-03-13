POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Foujita, Painting in the Roaring Twenties in Paris | Exhibitions | Showcase
Labeled as "the most important Japanese artist working in the West during the 20th century", French-Japanese painter Tsuguharu Foujita was the first artist known to apply Japanese ink techniques to Western style paintings. And now, 50 years after his passing, Paris's Maillol museum presents a retrospective of the artist's works, showcasing his unique and very personal style.
March 13, 2018
