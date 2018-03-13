Culture Share

Foujita, ancient discoveries in Anatolia & Jennifer Lawrence's new film | Full Episode | Showcase

In this episode of Showcase, we remember Jean-Pierre Melville, the founding father of modern French genre cinema on the recent anniversary of his seminal crime classic 'Finger Man'. We’re joined by author Ginette Vincendeau to look further into what defined Melville’s style. Vincendeau is the author of Jean-Pierre Melville: An American in Paris, a biography of the filmmaker that tackles subjects ranging from the artistic value of Melville's films to his great love of American culture. Later in the show we introduce you to the Lebanese artist who's reimagining the ancient Phoenician alphabet and visit an exhibition in Paris that is celebrating the work of French-Japanese painter Foujita. We bring you a story about a nine-thousand year old discovery in Anatolia that has relevance to how we live today and head to Brussels to visit a retrospective about one of Belgium's greatest writers, Hugo Claus before taking a look at Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence's latest movie Red Sparrow.