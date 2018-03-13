World Share

#MeToo movement spreads to South Korea

Discussing sexual violence is a taboo subject in South Korea. But the #MeToo movement is gaining momentum, and has led to the downfall of some powerful men in the country. An actor committed suicide after allegations of rape and sexual assault. And governor Ahn Hee-jung resigned after his secretary accused him of rape. Guests Nancy Snow, public diplomacy professor at Kyoto University of Foreign Studies Emily Singh, South Korean feminist writer