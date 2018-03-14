POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Picasso 1932: Love, Fame, Tragedy in London | Exhibitions | Showcase
02:30
Culture
Picasso 1932: Love, Fame, Tragedy in London | Exhibitions | Showcase
45 years after his death London's Tate Modern celebrates Picasso's 'year of wonder' with the exhibition Picasso 1932: Love, Fame, Tragedy. Visitors are invited to explore his experimental works on a month-by-month journey through 1932. His personal life is widely studied in the exhibition. In the middle of the gallery his Blue period shows his pride in his family with portraits of his son and his wife: Olga and Paulo Picasso. The same year also witnessed a secret love affair between Picasso and his model and mother of his daughter Marie-Therese Walter.
March 14, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?