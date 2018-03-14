Loving Pablo | Cinema | Showcase

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Nicknamed the Colombian Robin Hood, Pablo Escobar, was known for both giving money to the poor and, at one point, supplying 80 percent of the world's cocaine. The murderous reign of the Colombian cartel leader has been given epic screen time in recent years earning both criticism and acclaim. The latest Escobar biopic to hit theaters, 'Loving Pablo' is a book adaptation that aims to tell a side of Escobar's story, we haven't already heard.
March 14, 2018
