Culture Share

Picasso, Loving Pablo and the return of Jessica Jones | Full Episode | Showcase

In this episode of Showcase we take a walk through a year in the life of painter Pablo Picasso and ask art critic and writer Fisun Guner whether curators have exhausted formats of showcasing the artist’s work and what elements separate this exhibition from others. Guner covers contemporary, modern and medieval art for outlets including The Guardian, BBC Culture and The Spectator. We head to the streets of Bangkok to talk to blind singers that are breaking the city’s sound barrier and later to Havana to see how a Cuban artist is using neon lights to aid the city’s nostalgic revival. Later, we visit a retrospective on display in Paris featuring work by the only American artist in the Impressionist movement, Mary Cassatt and in television and cinema news, we take a look at the importance of Netflix's anti-superhero series Jessica Jones with film critic Titus Techera and look at 'Loving Pablo', the latest version of the life and times of Pablo Escobar to hit the big screen.