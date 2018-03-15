Spy poisoning causes strife between Britain and Russia

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The UK Prime Minister has expelled 23 Russian diplomats over an alleged nerve agent attack on British soil. But the Kremlin says it didn’t poison former spy Sergei Skripal. Can Moscow and London make amends? Guests Michelle Carli, Toxicologist Glenn Carle, Former CIA agent Vladimir Ashurkov, Executive Director of the Russian-based Anti-Corruption Foundation Marcus Papadopoulos, Editor at Politics First magazine
March 15, 2018
