Trump eyes tariffs on Chinese goods worth $60B | Money Talks

The US is reportedly considering slapping tariffs on up to $60B worth of Chinese imports. It's the latest salvo by President Donald Trump against countries he says are cheating on the rules of global trade. We take a closer look at what might be at stake. Joel Labi sends us this report from Hong Kong. And for more on this we are joined by Ann Lee, professor of economics and finance at New York University.
March 22, 2018
