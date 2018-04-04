April 4, 2018
26:00
26:00
How is Narendra Modi shaping India?
How does India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi keep on top of running the world's biggest democracy? He's a hero to some of his citizens - but others say he's trying to create a Hindu state. Are they right to be worried? And from his daily yoga to bear hugging the world's leaders - he's a got a pretty busy schedule. What does a day in the life of NaMo look like? Nexus with Matthew Moore. On this episode of Nexus was…. Krishna Saagar Rao, BJP Spokesperson Subir Sinha, Senior Lecturer in Institutions and Development, SOAS Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay, Narendra Modi biographer
