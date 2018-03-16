World Share

Russia Spy Mystery: British PM thanks allies for support

The US, France and Germany have joined the UK in condemning the nerve agent attack on a Russian former double agent. The allies blame Moscow for the attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia and say it's a violation of international law. On Wednesday, Britain announced the expulsion of 23 Russian diplomats. In response, the Russian foreign ministry said Moscow would expel UK diplomats shortly. Sarah Morice reports.