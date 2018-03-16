March 16, 2018
02:36
02:36
More Videos
Russia Spy Mystery: British PM thanks allies for support
The US, France and Germany have joined the UK in condemning the nerve agent attack on a Russian former double agent. The allies blame Moscow for the attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia and say it's a violation of international law. On Wednesday, Britain announced the expulsion of 23 Russian diplomats. In response, the Russian foreign ministry said Moscow would expel UK diplomats shortly. Sarah Morice reports.
More Videos