Vienna 1900: Klimt, Moser, Gerstl, Kokoschka | Exhibitions | Showcase

Gustav Klimt, Egon Schiele, Koloman Moser, Oskar Kokoschka. They're the four most important Viennese modernists, all of whom helped change the face of painting in Austria. Klimt, Schiele and Moser all died a century ago while Kokoschka lived until 1980, and kept on working up to his death at the age of 94. Showcase's Miranda Atty went to see some of that work, currently on display at Vienna's Leopold Museum.
March 16, 2018
