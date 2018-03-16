POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Inside Northern Syria, Marking Seven Years of War | Special
26:00
World
Inside Northern Syria, Marking Seven Years of War | Special
From the use of chemical weapons on children, to the rise and fall of terrorist groups masquerading as states, seven years of war has brought unimaginable hardship to Syria's 20 million people. Around 6 million have fled the country. Those who've been unable to escape have been trapped in hell-like conditions in places like Eastern Ghouta. In the past week alone, more than a thousand have been killed there, adding to the half a million people already dead in this war.
March 16, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?