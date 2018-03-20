POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Iraq - Mission Unaccomplished: The US and allies invaded Iraq 15 years ago
03:12
World
Iraq - Mission Unaccomplished: The US and allies invaded Iraq 15 years ago
It's been 15 years since a US-led coalition invaded Iraq and removed Saddam Hussein from power. The allies met little resistance and the war was over quickly. However, winning the peace proved far harder and the world has had to live with the consequences of the invasion. Our North America correspondent Jon Brain explains the origins of the war, how it unfolded, and why it has proved to be so controversial.
March 20, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?