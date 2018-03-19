World Share

Special Coverage: Turkish army and Free Syrian Army takes Afrin town centre

On the 58th day of Operation Olive Branch, Free Syrian Army backed by Turkish military has driven YPG terror group out of Afrin town centre. Turkish army and FSA have launched Operation Olive Branch to secure Syria’s Afrin region from YPG, PKK’s Syrian branch. PKK is considered as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, United States, European Union, and NATO. In our special coverage, we bring you what happened in the operation, how it progressed and what is next for the region.