Toys 'R' Us closing stores in US and UK | Money Talks
06:32
BizTech
It's been a magnet for kids of all ages around the world for more than seven decades. But the US retail giant, Toys R Us will soon be no more. It's going into liquidation after failing to find a buyer to take on nearly eight billion dollars in debt. More than 30,000 people could lose their jobs. Lutz Muller, president of the Klosters Trading Corporation, a research firm that specialises in the global toy retail industry, joins us for further insight.
March 19, 2018
