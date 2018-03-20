The Art Market Report | Art Investments | Showcase

Culture Share

Showcase looks into the trends of the Art Market in 2017. The Art Market Report, an annual global art market analysis released by Art Basel and UBS, highlights art sales and gallery attendances for the year. To speak more about the financial aspects of the global art market and predictions for the year ahead, Showcase speaks to art critic, Marion Maneker. Maneker is the publisher of artmarketmonitor.com