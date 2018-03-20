World Share

Four mysterious explosions and a serial bomber — what’s happening in Austin, Texas?

Police are still trying to find the suspect and a reason behind four explosions in Austin, Texas. They confirmed that the bombings are linked, but can't say if they're racially motivated. The first three bombs were sent in packages to specific targets, all of whom were people of colour, but the last one was a tripwire bomb attached to a yard sign. President Trump has not said anything about the incidents, yet.