POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Four mysterious explosions and a serial bomber — what’s happening in Austin, Texas?
01:44
World
Four mysterious explosions and a serial bomber — what’s happening in Austin, Texas?
Police are still trying to find the suspect and a reason behind four explosions in Austin, Texas. They confirmed that the bombings are linked, but can't say if they're racially motivated. The first three bombs were sent in packages to specific targets, all of whom were people of colour, but the last one was a tripwire bomb attached to a yard sign. President Trump has not said anything about the incidents, yet.
March 20, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?