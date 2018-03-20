World Share

NewsFeed - #MarielleVive for assassinated Brazilian politician

On Newsfeed, Kamali Melbourne brings you the most liked, shared, and the top trending stories from all around the world. On March 20, 2018. - #MarielleVive: Assassinated a week ago, Brazilian politician Marielle Franco’s voice and cause gains strength online - Police in Britain say Egyptian student Mariam Moustafa’s killing was not racially motivated - ‘Sudan’, the last male northern white rhino is dead