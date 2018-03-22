BizTech Share

Facebook under pressure over users' data leak | Money Talks

Facebook says the personal information of 50 million of its users in the United States was appropriated by a firm hired by Donald Trump in the run-up to the 2016 election. The company says it's investigating whether its own employees were involved, but as Mobin Nasir reports, lawmakers are demanding more accountability from the social media giant. Rich Jaroslovsky, Vice President of SmartNews Inc and a technology columnist for the Observer.com, joins us for more insight. We also take a look at rumours that Apple may be developing its own MicroLED displays for the first time for devices like the iPhone - which could be bad news for its current suppliers like Samsung and LG.