Iraq: 15 years on
Iraq: 15 years on
15 years on from the start of the Iraq war - what has changed for better, if anything? We talk to those who were there about the difficulties of documenting what really went on. Stability from a dictator - or chaos with a semblance of freedom? It's a terrible choice and one that the Iraqi people were unable to make for themselves. As it happened, they ended up with chaos - a country divided and no real sign of a lasting peace. How did that happen?
March 20, 2018
