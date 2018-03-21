World Share

Spain's Article 578 puts country's artists and journalists in jail

Spain is locking up several musicians, artists and journalists under a controversial anti-terrorism law. Amnesty international has called for the repeal of Article 578, which bans the glorification of terrorism in public. Amnesty says the law is vague, and is increasingly being used to target freedoms of speech Guesss: Eda Seyhan, Author of Amnesty International's report Carlos Rivadulla, Lawyer