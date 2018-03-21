World Share

US-North Korea Summit

Who wouldn't want to be there when ‘the Donald’ meets ‘Rocket man’? The leaders of the US and North Korea could be planning a sit-down about weapons of mass destruction. But some people are just waiting for the fireworks. If it happens it will be history in the making - but it's a big if. Whether anything's achieved is another matter. But there's talk, that talks about talks have been taking place. Given the volatility of the two leaders, maybe that's as far as it will get.