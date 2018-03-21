POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Brexit Talks: Immigration to UK reaches five-year low
Brexit Talks: Immigration to UK reaches five-year low
As the UK continues to debate its future after Brexit, the number of migrants coming to the country from the European Union has reached a five-year low. Many Britons who voted to leave the bloc are welcoming this news, but others say it could seriously damage the country's economy. Sarah Morice reports now from a town where migrant numbers have been falling to see what life might be like post-Brexit.
March 21, 2018
