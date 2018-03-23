POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Egypt's Future
03:10
World
Egypt's Future
Voting hasn't begun yet but Egypt's presidential election has already been labelled a sham. What will the country look like after the result? It would be inconceivable that Abdel Fattah al-Sisi would not get another term as president after claims he effectively removed other candidates from the race. How do Egyptians feel about their leader? He is feared, but is he also admired? Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
March 23, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?