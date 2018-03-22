POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Saudi Game of Thrones
Saudi Game of Thrones
Saudi's current ruler is King Salman. Breaking with tradition, he has no plans to hand power over to his brothers and named his son Mohammed Bin Salman (MBS)- as Crown Prince last year. MBS has been quick to stamp his authority on the family and the nation, detaining hundreds of super-wealthy relatives and others at the Ritz Carlton hotel in Riyadh. MBS is cracking down on his miscreant cousins - but is being banged up in the Ritz really so tough? And finally, can he reform Saudi Arabia to a more moderate Islam? Nexus with Matthew Moore
March 22, 2018
