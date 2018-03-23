POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Mohammad bin Salman meets Trump, Sarkozy's alleged Gaddafi deal, and Australia's Cambodia critic
51:57
World
Saudi Arabia's heir apparent, Mohammed bin Salman, kicked off his three-week tour of the United States with a visit to the White House. Meanwhile, former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was held in police custody over allegations that he funded his own election with money from Muammar Gaddafi. And is Australia dropping its democratic ideals by cozying up to Cambodia's prime minister?
March 23, 2018
