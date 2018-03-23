World Share

The Trump Presidency: Fears new tariffs might hurt US steel companies

On the campaign trail, Donald Trump promised he would put America first. Part of that promise was on trade, and the US president's 25 percent tarriffs on steel imports and a lesser duty on aluminium will take effect in a few hours. With China saying it will almost certainly retaliate, there are fears of a global trade war, and as Harry Horton reports from the United States, some are worried that America First may actually hurt its own economy.