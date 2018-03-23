US interest rate hike hits emerging markets | Money Talks

BizTech Share

US interest rate hike hits emerging markets

For nearly a decade the world has become used to historically low interest rates. That's been great for anyone borrowing money to buy homes and cars, or with credit card bills. It hasn't been so good for people relying on their savings for an income. But central banks everywhere are starting to hike rates back towards where they were before the 2008 financial crisis. The US Federal Reserve, has just raised its key rate by a quarter of a percentage point. It may not seem like much, but as Mobin Nasir reports, its impact will be felt far beyond the US. We get reactions from Joel Labi in Hong Kong, Amber Austin-Wright in London, and Caroline Woods in New York.