POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US interest rate hike hits emerging markets | Money Talks
08:13
BizTech
US interest rate hike hits emerging markets | Money Talks
For nearly a decade the world has become used to historically low interest rates. That's been great for anyone borrowing money to buy homes and cars, or with credit card bills. It hasn't been so good for people relying on their savings for an income. But central banks everywhere are starting to hike rates back towards where they were before the 2008 financial crisis. The US Federal Reserve, has just raised its key rate by a quarter of a percentage point. It may not seem like much, but as Mobin Nasir reports, its impact will be felt far beyond the US. We get reactions from Joel Labi in Hong Kong, Amber Austin-Wright in London, and Caroline Woods in New York.
March 23, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?