World Share

Is Nicolas Sarkozy guilty of campaign fraud?

Former French president, Nicolas Sarkozy has found himself in police custody, after being accused of receiving campaign funds from Muammar Gaddafi. He denies the claims and says it’s all just a smear campaign, intended as payback for pushing a military intervention that overthrew the Libyan leader. So were the two men friends or foes? Guests: Anne Giudicelli, CEO of the consulting agency International Intelligence Cluster Renaud Girard, senior journalist at the Le Figaro newspaper Mansour el Kikhia, the author of Libya's Qaddafi: The Politics of Contradiction