What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

France Terror Attack: Police kill gunman who took hostages in France

A police officer who took the place of a hostage during France's supermarket siege is fighting for his life in hospital. The attacker, who claimed to be acting, in the name of Daesh killed three people before eventually being killed by police. The attacker apparently said he was acting on behalf of Daesh - a claim the French interior minister called "opportunistic." Elena Casas reports from Paris