World Share

Israel Migrants: African students in Israel facing deportation

Israel's government is keen to press ahead with a policy of deporting African refugees with no dependants, out of the country. It's a controversial decision that could lead to 20,000 men being deported or imprisoned, unless they leave voluntarily. Iolo ap Dafydd spent the day with students at a school full of refugees in Tel Aviv. They are concerned about how the deportation policy could impact them, and their families.