Was the US invasion of Iraq based on a lie? 'Yes' says Iraq’s first post-war Defence Minister
02:38
World
The US invaded Iraq fifteen years ago to depose Saddam Hussein. The invasion was based on the premise of weapons of mass destruction and bringing democracy to the Iraqi state. But half a million dead Iraqis and more than a trillion dollars later, many analysts argue Iraq was better off under Saddam. Watch the full debate here https://youtu.be/l3gTE8P3chc
March 27, 2018
