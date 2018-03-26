POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Facebook loses $60B in value in less than a week after data breach | Money Talks
05:48
BizTech
Facebook loses $60B in value in less than a week after data breach | Money Talks
The world's biggest social network is battling shareholder lawsuits, and a further drop in its stock price, in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data misuse scandal. Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has recently apologised and promised to take serious measures to protect user privacy. But how did things end up like this? We look back at the Facebook story, as told by its founder. For more insight on the Facebook scandal, we speak to TRT World Editor-at-Large Craig Copetas.
March 26, 2018
