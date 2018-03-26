POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Da Silva Court Battle: Former president fights superior court decision
02:26
World
Da Silva Court Battle: Former president fights superior court decision
A court in Brazil has rejected former president Lula da Silva's latest appeal against a corruption conviction that could see him jailed for more than a decade. The former president was convicted for accepting a luxury seaside apartment from a construction company in return for contracts. But ahead of the ruling, he has been travelling across the country holding rallies to canvas support for his presidential bid. Michael Fox has more from Florianopolis.
March 26, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?